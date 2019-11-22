Cooper Tires says "Thank You" to ODOT

ODOT workers walked into work, and got a surprise this morning.

Representatives from Cooper Tires brought in coffee and donuts for road crews to enjoy before the start of their shift.

It was all to say "thank you" for all that ODOT does for northwest Ohio.

A spokesperson with Cooper Tires tells 13abc that because the tires are the only part of a car that touch the roadway, ODOT's work on our roads is very important to those who work for Cooper Tires. And ahead of a busy travel season and winter, Cooper Tires employees wanted to thank them for their long hours on the road.

ODOT spokesperson Rebecca Dangelo says she knows that ODOT workers don't always get the thanks they deserve, and she's happy to see them get that from Cooper Tires this morning.