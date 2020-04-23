Cooper Tires to reopen U.S. plants next week

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Serbia will begin the process of reopening and ramping up production the week of April 27.

The facilities have been closed for approximately five weeks due to COVID-19.

U.S. plant locations include Findlay.

The company said it has put in place a comprehensive set of return-to-work procedures that include required employee disclosures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, and other measures. According to the company, similar procedures have been effective at Cooper’s two plants in China, which reopened and began ramping up production in mid-February.

Cooper’s distribution centers around the globe continue to operate and flow product to customers.