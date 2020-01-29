Coping with the longest stretch of overcast skies since 2015

Do you feel like January will never end and that Spring is simply a season many moons away? Turns out, you are not alone. In fact, the past six days marks the longest stretch of overcast skies since January of 2015 in Northwest Ohio.

For many, it's simply winter in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan but all of the days without sunshine can cause you to feel blue or searching for smile.

Some cope by heading outdoors for fresh air, others to the gym or even some self-care at the spa.

Massage Green Spa on Monroe Street has an infrared sauna. The sauna claims to help boost immunity, reduce stress and fatigue and help with muscle cramping.

"The heat is the main benefit of it and on the colder days it helps with muscle pains which you see a lot of in the winter too," says Kelli Wolf.

The constant clouds have others on the search for sunshine out of state.

"People just want to get out of town," says Sarah Rosenberger, a travel advisor with Central Travel.

In the past few days Rosenberger has spent time booking getaways for people to Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida ahead of spring break. Others want to leave immediately on the search for sun, surf and sand.

So if you are struggling to smile without sunshine there are some fun options to tide you over until Spring or you could just simply embrace the grey days of January knowing warmer weather will come.....someday.