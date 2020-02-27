Coronavirus looming over vacation and travel plans

As Spring break vacations start to loom, some are wondering if the Coronavirus will impact their travel plans.

People are questioning if they need to rethink their plans when it comes to flying on airplanes for business or vacation.

Kelly Burgess of Maumee travels often for her job as a software consultant. In fact, she just returned this week from a trip to Minneapolis, MN. She says the plane got stuck on the tarmac in Chicago, while crews cleared runways in Detroit and passengers had to sit on the plane for a couple of hours. "There were a lot of people coughing and sneezing and you're kind of in the back of your head thinking maybe I should wash my hands really good when I get off the plane," says Kelly. "I was actually surprised to see more people wearing the masks than I was expecting. I think everybody is being cautious even though there's no immediate threat out there.

Amy Stewart of Central Travel says she's never seen anything like this in her 29 years in the travel industry. "Right now there are travel bans in China, Japan and some cities in Italy," says Stewart. Travel insurance is an option, "The big one is canceled for any reason, that's what you want to look into if you have any concerns."

That will cost you, in some cases upwards of a couple hundred dollars or more. And make sure you check the fine print because some cancer for any reason policies only reimburse for up to 80% of the trip. "It's based on the cost of your trip and your age," says Stewart.