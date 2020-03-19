Coronavirus and your pets: Veterinarian practices are still open for emergency care

This week, Ohio's Health Director required all elective surgeries to stop by 5 PM Wednesday. That order doesn't just apply to human doctors, it also applies to pet doctors. It's all in an effort to stop the spread and conserve needed medical supplies for emergencies.

Any veterinarian or pet owner will tell you their pet is part of their family.

Because of that, local practices like Shoreland Animal Hospital will not be closing and will remain open to see any pets who need emergency care.

Veterinarians say your furry friend may be immune to COVID-19.

"But they can act as a fomite, meaning a reservoir on their fur and their surface. Like say someone coughs or sneezes onto that pet, it can live on their hair and transmit to someone else," said Dr. Sara Starkey, an associate veterinarian at Shoreland Animal Hospital.

Pet owners and veterinarian practices are not immune to the impact of the virus.

Dr. Sara Starkey says for now, there's no more routine spay and neuter surgeries to conserve equipment for emergency procedures.

Plus, all annual exams and vaccines are being pushed back.

The hospital is doubling down on cleaning and limiting the amount of people allowed in the lobby.

"We always do car exams if there's something contagious the pet has like a kennel cough or the doggie flu, but now we are extending that out to people that don't even want to come in the building. We will do them in the parking lot, we'll take medication out to the parking lot, mainly so people aren't cross contaminating," said Dr. Starkey.

These precautions are welcome to pet owners like Sue Kalinowski.

"Anywhere where you can minimize physical contact the better because you just don't know and that's the scary part," said Kalinowski.

She stopped by to pick up her cat's medication Thursday.

"He's old and this helps his immune system, so I felt that it was important to keep up with his medication and get another extra supply so we don't run out," she said.

For the outing, Kalinowski made sure to wear gloves to protect herself, her family, and her pets.

Dr. Starkey says everyone working at Shoreland Animal Hospital must get their temperature taken daily and if anyone has a fever, they are required to go home and stay home for 14 days.