Coronavirus climbs to 233 cases in Lucas Co., 3,312 in Ohio

Coronavirus cases in Ohio continue to grow, hitting 3,312 on Friday. 91 deaths have been reported.

Lucas County saw its cases climb to 233, now with the third most cases in the state behind Cuyahoga and Franklin Counties. There have been four deaths in the county.

Other cases in northwest Ohio: Wood (20 cases), Hancock (9), Defiance (6), Erie (6), Ottawa (5), Sandusky (5), Huron (5), Seneca (4), Fulton (3), Wyandot (2), Williams (1).

At his Friday coronavirus press conference, Governor Mike DeWine asked judges to release 38 nonviolent prisoners from throughout the state. Those include 23 women who are pregnant or recently had a child. The other fifteen are over 60 years old and within 60 days of release. All 38 are nonviolent offenders.