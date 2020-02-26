Coronavirus causing dental supply shortage

Gloves, masks and other cleaning supplies are in higher demand than usual, leaving dentists with a supply problem.

"When there's a storm coming, people want to get milk and bread. If every dentist orders a case of these, they're going to run out fast,” says Lawrence Schmakel, a Toledo-based dentist.

In the case of a new virus, people stock up on masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies, leaving dental suppliers in a lurch.

“Even non-medical people are asking for masks and buying them wherever they can,” says Toledo dentist Craig Burrow.

Both Schmakel an Burrow purchase from Henry Schein and Patterson Dental, two of the largest dental suppliers in the country. Both companies have put restrictions on purchase amounts, as have other dental suppliers.

“They've limited our ability to purchase large quantities of masks and other cleaning products because of the virus,” says Burrow.

Dental professionals across the world are feeling the pressure. Schmakel is limited to five boxes of masks at a time – approximately a three-day supply.

“We don't reuse masks, so if I might go back and forth between the same patient, I might wear five masks with one patient,” says Schmakel.

Burrow says the limit on gloves is more of a concern for his practice, but he’s not worried.

“I think we can probably keep up with what it is,” says Burrow.

For Schmakel, preparation is just a way of life.

“When the coronavirus first started I bought cases of masks knowing there might be a shortage of masks in this area,” says Schmakel.

According to Henry Schein, various global health organizations are working together to anticipate and address any shortages that may occur.