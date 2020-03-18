Coronavirus concerns force Ohio barber shops, salons and spas closed

At the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the state's barber shops, salons and spas closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. It comes the state handles at least 88 cases of the disease with one of them in Lucas County.

"It's scary to be off of work for that long," Salon S. Suites owner Shawna Tabb said. "We're all self-employed, small business."

Tabb said she and her Maumee-based team expected the news to eventually come down. As soon as she found out, Tabb says her staff started calling clients to squeeze as many in before close.

"I'm glad I got a good nail stylist," customer Shawna Smith said. "So she got me in."

At Thurmond's Barber Shop in Toledo a similar situation also unfolded.

"I think all that's going on is stopping people from being able to take care of their family," customer Mikey Wright said of the statewide coronavirus closures.

Wright worked in one last cut Wednesday afternoon for the next foreseeable future. Shop owner Derrick Thurmond told Action News the indefinite closure will certainly cut into his bottom line.

"It's kinda surprising that they would close us down like this since we constantly have to keep our areas clean and tidy," Thurmond said.

While it's frustrating for both owners and customers, health officials say it's the right move. Until shops reopen, owners like Tabb and Thurmond said they'll look for other ways to keep busy.

"Time to spring clean the salon again and spring clean my home," Tabb said.

Like other orders put into place by Gov. DeWine, this one will not change until Ohio's state of emergency is modified or lifted.

You can find a link to Ohio's unemployment resources here.