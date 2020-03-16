Coronavirus creating headaches ahead of wedding season

President Trump recommending Thursday all social gatherings be limited to ten people during the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday the CDC advising that all events involving 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks.

Inevitably these guidelines are impacting the event planning industry.

Right now is the busiest time for wedding planners who are gearing up for upcoming spring, summer and fall weddings.

In this business, the paycheck often doesn't come until after the big day, meaning the event itself and cash flow are at a standstill.

Dominique and Devon couldn't wait for their out of town bachelor and bachelorette parties next month.

"Literally everything halted today," said Dominique Williams.

The couple decided to cancel not only those trips, but also push back their May wedding date.

"After getting all of the information, we had to. We think that's in the best interest of, especially we have people in our wedding party that are flying from California or Texas. So, it's in their best interest to push it back so that they can still be apart of our special day," said Williams.

275 people are invited to their wedding now set for August.

"The venue, she was very accommodating. She switched it right away, our caterer same thing, switched it right away. Our party bus switched it right away, so everything just kind of fell into place with our move. So, it made it a little easier," said Williams.

Amid the constantly evolving coronavirus situation, the soon-to-be Prices realize and accept the date could change again, so they're taking it all one step at a time.

"Understanding that it's not our fault. It's not our control, just try to stay proactive about it like everybody else," said Devon Price.

Dealing with crisis and last minute switches are just part of Brooke Lauber-Cobb's every day job description.

"This is our time to really show you what we're made of," she said.

She's owned Bee For The Day, a Toledo-based wedding planning company for nearly 30 years.

For most of them, she's worked out of her home office.

Right now, she's handling client meetings via FaceTime and phone call and guiding brides through this process of re-planning already scheduled weddings.

This planner says all of her March weddings are postponed.

"It's kind of like triage. We're sorting it out. We're dealing with the ones that need help right now, that need to react and we're reacting with them and then we're telling the ones that are coming up in August, September, October - just hold on," said Lauber-Cobb.

All of this remains fluid, no wedding cancellations have been mandated yet. So right now, whether to postpone or call off a wedding altogether is a tough decision couples have to make.