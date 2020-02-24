Coronavirus crisis leaves some Toledo business owners in a pinch

Locally there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus. But, the local economy is taking a hit due to the outbreak.

Seems as if so many things are made in China and because of it just about every industry is impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. In infected areas, factories have been shut down and products can't safely be shipped to the United States, leaving some Toledo business owners in a pinch.

"We sit and wait for our business to turn back on again as we wait to see how the eastern countries are developing during this crisis and what they're doing about it and it doesn't appear to be getting any better," said Paul Grandsko. For the last seven years, he's owned a local automotive parts supplier.

The coronavirus outbreak has left his business at a standstill. He gets his products exclusively from China.

"It was really a perfect storm because it happened as the Chinese New Year also came about so did the coronavirus. So, when they were leaving for work they've never come back," said Grandsko.

Grandsko even travels to China for work multiple times a year. He's worried about when it will be safe to go back.

"Only a couple of months from now this building would be empty if we don't get moving again," said Grandsko.

"It's going to have a lingering effect. So, rather than being over in a few weeks this is going to take several months," said Alan Lancz. He's the president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates, Inc.

Financial analyst Alan Lancz says the auto industry isn't the only one hurting from the virus. He says a big concern is its impact on the supply chain and stock market.

"Any kind of disruption that occurs that was unexpected like a coronavirus will have a much more sudden and quick impact and that's what you're seeing," said Lancz.

And something you might not think would be affected - the bridal industry!

"Probably when you're thinking about it's your wedding and you're super excited you're not thinking about the coronavirus. So, I just think that getting ahead of it a little bit, it's never to early to order," said Tiffany Strock.

At her shop in Toledo Strock handles all orders and works directly with manufacturers in China, many of which were shut down. Right now, she says wedding gown inventory isn't an issue, but most brides order a custom dress and production is backed up as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Now, Atlas Bridal Shop urges everyone in the bridal party to plan ahead.

"Ordering early just kind of being aware of it that it is happening that these dresses are made in china," said Strock.