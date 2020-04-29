Coronavirus forces cancellation of Woodville Fourth of July Celebration

Each summer Woodville's Trail Marker Park transforms for a Fourth of July fun fair. This year, that won't be the case as coronavirus puts the festivities on hold.

"We've only had to cancel back during World War II for two years," Woodville resident Lynn Bunn said.

Bunn heads up the Woodville Fourth of July Celebration committee. Her group made the tough call Wednesday to cancel what's normally three-days filled with food, music and fireworks.

"It was actually agonizing, and a three week process," Bunn said of making the decision to cancel.

Bunn said Ohio's seemingly never ending stay-at-home order combined with a lack of cash forced the decision. She said her committee is already in the red by having to pay a fireworks supplier $3,000 for a canceled order.

"We're taking in account income versus expenses, and right now we just can't afford the expenses," Bunn said.

It's not just organizers who're set to feel the sting from the shuttered event.

"It's normally packed in here every year," Speedtrap Diner cook Ryan Feller said.

Feller said COVID-19 already makes doing business tough right now. With word of the Fourth of July Celebration's cancellation he says all of Woodville will feel the effects.

"It'll hurt," Feller said. "Just go with the flow I guess. See how it goes."

While it's a blow to the community and the economy, Bunn said calling off the event is the right move.

"We're erring on the side of caution and keeping the community safe," Bunn said.