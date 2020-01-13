Cory Booker suspends presidential campaign

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has suspended his presidential campaign, thanking his supporters via Twitter.

In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks with attendees after a campaign event in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Booker experienced polling and fundraising struggles, which prevented him from participating in the latest televised debate.

He rose to national prominence as a mayor in Newark who saved a woman in a house fire in 2012, but Booker didn’t have the momentum he needed to carry him to the first primary votes in Iowa.

He joins Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York as members of Congress who tried and failed to generate enthusiasm in the Democratic primary.

Booker warned last week that the coming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump spelled trouble for his presidential campaign because it would take him from Iowa in the weeks before the critical Iowa caucuses.

A Democratic field that was once the most diverse in history has dwindled in recent weeks, with former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick the only remaining African American candidate.

Presidential candidates have swarmed Iowa’s rolling landscape for more than a year, making their pitch to potential supporters on college campuses, county fairgrounds and in high school gymnasiums.

But three weeks before the caucuses usher in the Democratic contest, the battle for the state is wide open.

A cluster of candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enter the final stretch with a plausible chance of winning Iowa’s caucuses.

A poll released Friday by The Des Moines Register and CNN found them all with similar levels of support.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc., and Associated Press. All rights reserved.