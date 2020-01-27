Council committee holds final talks on new Toledo water bill assistance program

As Toledoans adjust to new water rates and billing, city council is taking steps to ensure those who need help don't fall behind.

"This is going to make it so we can make that change and help people out when they have a hard time paying their bills," council member Nick Komives said.

Since joining the new Regional Water Commission leaders say a revamp of the city's low-income assistance program was needed.

"We have one that's geared more towards capital improvements and less towards helping people out with their bills," Komives said.

For months now, leaders have worked on plans to help those in need pay their new bill. On Monday, they held final discussions about what a new assistance program will look like just one day ahead of a potential vote to put it into action.

"We're going to take that time to do it and make sure that we get it right," Komives said.

Under the plan, the city will dedicate $500,000 each year to assist low-income customers pay their water and sewer bills. The city also plans to set aside another $300,000 annually to help homeowners replace their lead service lines.

"It's important to us to make sure that we make access as easy as possible," Komives said.

While it's a step in the right direction, some people feel like they've been left in the dark during the process.

"It's just like basically somebody's coming up there and telling us, 'This is the law,'" one concerned woman said to Water Quality and Sustainability Committee.

A group of Toledoans, mainly from the Junction Coalition, showed up at Monday's committee meeting calling for better communication about the entire process.

"We really gotta' get this program to function as best as it possibly can," George Thomas of the Fair Housing Center said.

It's something city leader say they hear loud and clear as everyone settles in to a new way of doing business.

"We're 27 days into the New Year, we're 27 days into a system." Komives said. "We're going to find kinks along the way."

City council will likely vote on Tuesday to establish the new assistance program. In the meantime, if you're looking to get help with your bill … you're asked to call Engage Toledo.