Trump visit cost Toledo nearly $85,000

The President's Jan. 9 visit required more than 200 additional workers, leading to nearly $85,000 in additional expenses.

The numbers were announced at a Finance & Debt Oversight committee meeting lead by councilman Larry Sykes.

The police department had the largest tab, with 166 officers on overtime, totaling $52,121.72.

The fire department utilized 44 firefighters, 22 of which were on overtime, for a cost of $8,956.92.

Also, twelve snow plow trucks were used for crowd control, which required twelve city employees to need 13 hours of overtime, totalling $23,759.11.

"This was a private event. Why should the city provide private services?" said council chair Larry Sykes. "Do we have to do this for everybody? Because that will create some budget issues. And Lucas County Sheriff's had to provide services too."