Authorities are investigating an incident from Monday afternoon in Bryan where two people were found dead in their home.

Around 12:48 p.m., Bryan Police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Cardinal Dr. They found Gerald Foust, 70, and his wife, Carolynne K. Foust, 78, dead in the home.

Preliminary autopsy results from the Williams County Coroner indicate it was a homicide/suicide.

The case is being investigated by the Bryan Police Department and Ohio BCI.