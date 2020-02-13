Toledo couple indicted on multiple charges following discovery of deceased infants

Jenna and Jacob Cisneros, a Toledo couple at the center of an ongoing investigation into the discovery of the bodies of two deceased infants, have officially been indicted by a Grand Jury in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas. The couple each face two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering Children, Tampering with Evidence, and Obstructing Justice.

The indictment comes as we are learning more about the case, thanks to court documents released to 13abc. Those documents revealed additional details in the ongoing investigation.

Back in May of 2017, the first infant, described in court documents as a male child between two and four months old, was discovered wrapped in blankets under the dashboard on the floor of a vehicle found on Vaness Drive. DNA results identified the child as that of Jacob and Jenna Cisneros and the couple was arrested in February of 2020 and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Endangerment.

Following the arrest, investigators conducted a search of another vehicle that was registered to Jacob Cisneros. According to those same court documents, a second deceased infant -- this one a newborn -- was discovered wrapped up on the floor under the dashboard of that vehicle. According to the Lucas County Coroner's Office, the body was mummified.

According to an affidavit filed by the Toledo Police Department, a search of social media posts indicated that Jenna Cisneros did claim to have given birth around the time the couple lived at an apartment near where the second vehicle was found. It goes on to say that a vital records search, however, shows neither children born to Jenna in any hospital in Ohio or surrounding states.

Hoping to discover additional evidence in the deaths of both infants at the current home of the Cisneroses, investigators executed a search warrant at the address and seized a number of household items.

The couple appeared before a judge in Lucas County Municipal Court on Thursday. The judge dismissed the initial charges against them and ordered the case sent to the Grand Jury, where they were later indicted.