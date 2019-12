An injury accident involving two semi trucks and two passenger cars on I-75 North between Wales Rd. and Miami St. has traffic backed up on the highway.

Departments from Northwood and Rossford have responded to the scene. The right lane has been closed on the highway.

The extent of the injuries is unknown. Traffic is backed up past SR-795, and OHGO is reporting a 52-minute travel delay.

