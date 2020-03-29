Crash between semi and car closes I-75 near Alexis

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car shut down northbound I-75 south of Alexis Rd. for several hours Sunday morning.

It happened at about 4:00 AM Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The car appeared to be totaled, according to a 13abc news photographer who was on scene. However, the driver of the semi could be seen talking on a cell phone inside his cab.

Toledo Police are handling the initial investigation. Stick with 13abc Action News Sunday Morning for updates on air. We will keep you posted as to when the Interstate will reopen.