Crash between two semis in Williams Co. sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash between two semi trucks in Williams County.

The crash happened at approximately 4:11 p.m. Tuesday on US Route 6 at County Road 6.

Samuel Blackburn, 50, of Edgerton, was traveling north on CR 6 in a semi when he failed to stop at a stop sign at US 6. He struck a semi driven by Mathew Meyers, 48, of Hamilton, Ind. Blackburn's truck came to rest in the roadway while Meyers' truck ran off the right side of the roadway.

Blackburn was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. with incapacitating injuries.

No account of any injuries suffered by Meyers was included in the press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.