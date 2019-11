One person is dead after a crash early this morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on state route 53 near township road 150, just north of Tiffin. State Troopers tell 13abc the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle. One person did not survive.

SR 53 is closed in both directions. ODOT workers are working on setting up a detour for drivers. No word on how long the road will be closed.

