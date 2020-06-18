Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

(CNN) – Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

Cream of Wheat's parent company said its packaging will undergo a review. (Source: Cream of Wheat/B&G Foods/CNN)

B&G Foods, Cream of Wheat’s parent company, said in a statement Wednesday night that it had initiated a review of its packaging, which features the image of a black chef.

The mascot is widely believed to be based on Chicago chef Frank L. White, but scholars say that image replaced the brand’s original black mascot, a racist caricature called Rastus.

B&G Foods’ announcement came after Quaker Oats said earlier Wednesday that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying it recognized the mascot’s origins were based on a racial stereotype.

Hours later, Uncle Ben’s parent company Mars said it would change Uncle Ben’s “brand identity,” and Mrs. Butterworth’s parent company Conagra said it would conduct a complete brand and packaging review.

The announcements came amid the national and global uproar over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

