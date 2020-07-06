Crews battle fire Monday morning on Fries Ave.

Crews battled a fire Monday, July 6 at a residence on Fries Ave. in Toledo. (Photo courtesy of Toledo Fire & Rescue Twitter)
TOLEDO (WTVG) - Toledo Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 900 block of Fries Ave.

The location is the same house where Marques Robbins, 41, was shot last week. He later died at the hospital.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

 