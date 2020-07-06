Crews battle fire Monday morning on Fries Ave.

Toledo Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 900 block of Fries Ave.

The location is the same house where Marques Robbins, 41, was shot last week. He later died at the hospital.

Reg Alarm @ 0642 -900 blk Fries, E11 reports smoke showing from a dormer of a 1 1/2 story residence. E11 attack, quick knock down limiting damage. Search, all clear. Under control at 0702. Crews checking for hotspots. @TFDArsonUnit responding. No injuries reported. #toledofire pic.twitter.com/8Tv6AJmZyJ — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) July 6, 2020

There were no injuries reported in the fire.