Crews battle house fire at N. Detroit & Ambia early Friday morning

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire early Friday morning at N. Detroit Ave. and Ambia St.

The call came in just after 1:15 a.m. According to the battalion chief on scene, the fire appears to have started in the rear corner of the home and spread to the attic. The fire did not appear suspicious.

While the home appeared to be occupied, no one was home at the time. Paramedics worked on a dog for several minutes but were unable to revive the animal.

There are no other injuries reported from the fire.