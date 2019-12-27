Crews shut down highway at scene of accident on I-75 in downtown

UPDATE: According to Toledo Fire dispatch, the driver of the semi-truck is OK and receiving medical attention. He is being treated on the scene.

Despite multiple reports of people hearing explosions, there is no indication of what that could have been.

_____________________________________________________

Fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire and injury accident on I-75 North near downtown Toledo. Crews have since shut down the highway.

The crash is near exit 201B as the semi allegedly hit a viaduct. There is no word on the severity of the crash or any injuries.

13abc has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.