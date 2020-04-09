Curtice fishery facing numerous charges after late March incident in Lake Erie

A Curtice fishery has been charged with wildlife violations after Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife investigators observed abuse and wanton waste of highly-prized game fish.

The incident occurred on March 31 in western Lake Erie. Investigators witnessed and recorded Szuch employees intentionally injure a rare trophy-sized muskellunge after it was removed from a commercial fishing net.

According to a press release, Szuch employees were also observed removing numerous gar from commercial fishing nets and breaking their spines and tossing the carcasses into the lake.

Szuch Fishery faces charges in Oregon Municipal Court of one court of causing intentional injury to a non-commercial fish species; 10 counts of stream littering, and 10 counts of disposing of dead fish.

If convicted, Szuch Fishery faces maximum penalties of $55,000 and a 30-day suspension of its ability to fish with commercial gear and to handle commercial fish or other fish at wholesale.

Joseph Imre Jr., Holly Szuch, and Michael Szuch were each charged with one count of stream littering and illegally disposing of dead fish. They face a maximum penalty of $750 and 90 days of incarceration.