'Cuss Collar' swears each time your dog barks

Your dog’s mouth might not be as clean as you think. That is, not if it’s wearing the “Cuss Collar."

The $60 gag gift throws out a swear word each time your dog barks.

It’s from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.

According to the company’s website, the collar doesn’t harm the dog and it’s not intended for anti-barking training.

The Cuss Collar is currently sold out, but dog owners can find out when more will be available by texting the phone number listed on the website.

