Customers Calling From Traverse City MI For Ohio Hair Appointments

As Ohio reopens it's retail and service businesses the border with Michigan now represents more choices for all consumers. Especially because Michigan is still under tighter restrictions.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are no restrictions on interstate travel for shopping and dining. However, if Michigan residents plan to stay in Ohio for any length of time they need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hair salons like Reve in Downtown Sylvania open on Friday. Owner Carmen Wigmans says the phone has been ringing non-stop with customers who want to get hair appointments. A lot of them are coming from Michigan. In some cases, Wigmans says as far away as Traverse City, Michigan. But Wigmans says at this point they can only put new customers on a waiting list because their first priority is to schedule their current clients.

Restaurants like J and G’s Pizza down the street from Reve are limited only by in house dining space. There isn’t enough room to adapt to the dining room to fit the current restrictions.

Owner Mark Dallas says he welcomes customers from both sides of the border, he’s just struggling with where to seat them. At this point, he’s looking to add some more tables to the sidewalk in front of his restaurant. But he has been busy with carry-out orders and that’s been enough to sustain him through the shut-down.

Colleen Barnhart runs “Beautiful Blooms By Jen” Florist farther down the street. Like J and G’s, they welcome customers back from wherever they live as long as they respect social distancing regulations. Barnhart is more concerned about the next few months as weddings are put on hold during what is normally their busiest time of the year from June to August. Barnhart says in meantime they will continue to come up with creative ways to grow their business and keep things afloat until larger gatherings start up again.

