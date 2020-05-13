DORA returns to Village on Adams, Sylvania

More good news came to restaurant and bar owners Tuesday when the Toledo Lucas County Health Department announced businesses located in DORAs will be allowed to open again.

DORA will be permitted at the Village on Adams ORA and Sylvania ORA. Both can resume outdoor dining services May 15. DORA will be allowed seven days a week, from 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

The restrictions have not been lifted in the Warehouse Districts or other areas.

Sidewalk occupancy regulations will be relaxed to allow for expanded outdoor service areas. Of course, all this comes with social distancing requirements.

Bar owners feel this will give patrons a chance to get out and space out to allow for even more social distancing.

Beginning this week, the Health Department will conduct inspections to ensure all establishments are in compliance with COVID-19 specific requirements, including:

• Patrons cannot carry cups into another business location. They must remain outside.

• Cups must stay within the DORA. Patrons should observe street signs that indicate the boundaries.

• Sales must be to individuals being served at a socially distanced table and not congregating in groups on sidewalks.

• Drinks must originate from inside the business.

• No portable bar carts or outdoor sales of any kind will be permitted.

For the time being, there is no permitted required for businesses to set up outside in DORA. That's in effect until June 30.