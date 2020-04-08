Dance and movement therapy helpful for anxiety, depression while staying home

With over a decade's worth of clinical experience, Knapp has found dance/movement therapy to be healing in the recovery process of trauma, depression, and anxiety.

"Your posture, your gesture, your facial expressions. All of that is vital to your thoughts and your feelings."

Knapp is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, Board-Certified Dance/Movement Therapist, EMDR Therapist, and Christian Counselor.

She says this approach to therapy addresses many issues and symptoms, which is the result of the connection between how psychological issues are held in the physical patterns of the body.

But "dance therapy" doesn't necessarily mean actual dancing.

"Dance literally means communication, so just being able to move in general, anything to get your body moving instead of staying still," says Knapp.

In addition, Knapp adds this isn't a complete replacement to traditional therapy, but something that can be a beneficial add-on, working together as the brain and the body play an important role in how we express how we feel and deal with stress.

Jennifer Knapp's counseling practice is located in Holland at 7318 International Drive Suite B, Holland, OH 43528.

For more information, call (419) 318-1496 or visit her website .

