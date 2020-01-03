Infant twins battle dangerous virus that can be life-threatening

There is a nasty and sometimes dangerous virus going around for children.

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus is pretty common and generally doesn't cause complications in older kids, teens and adults lasting a week or two.

However when it hits babies younger than 6-months it can easily be life threatening and cause them to be hospitalized.

Doctors at Toledo Children's Hospital say there has been a heavy and early outbreak of RSV and Influenza B.

Both Viruses have their hospital rooms packed.

Two-month-old Asher and his twin brother Sawyer have been in Toledo Children's Hospital since Christmas with RSV.

Their mother Erin says It's been a scary couple of weeks and she hasn't left their bedside.

"They started with being really tired, not waking up to eat. Sawyer started pulling at his neck and you could see he was really working hard to breath," says Erin Ringle.

ProMedica Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Jennifer Ruddy MD says RSV starts off as a cold with a runny nose and a cough, but in babies younger than 6 months it can get serious very quickly.

"The symptoms can become more severe with coughing, wheezing or even difficulty breathing," says Dr. Ruddy.

If your baby has any of these symptoms it's important to get them to the emergency room right away.

They often require hospitalization for a few days so they can get help breathing with oxygen if necessary and IV fluids.

In severe cases a baby might need more advanced help with breathing, but the hope is not to let it get that bad with early intervention.

