Dare to Dream grants wish for BGSU fan

Wood Haven Health Care Center in Bowling Green is making dreams come true for their patients. Their Dare to Dream program launched in August and has now granted their fifth wish.

Kortnee Roessner got to go to the Bowling Green State University hockey game with four generations of her family.

Roessner is confined to a wheelchair after a severe allergic reaction to a medication, but she is hopeful that future treatments will allow her to walk again.

"My family and I go to every game, and ever since I got sick, I couldn't come to a game, and I just wanted to feel like a 28-year-old again," says Roessner.