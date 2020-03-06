Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend

For the US, it's something that happens every year since the early 1900s. And while we expect it, changing the clocks forward an hour is still tough on us, mentally and physically. And a local sleep expert says, while Monday won't be an easy day, there are ways you can prepare.

"Poor sleep, in general, will negatively affect people's health in many ways."

That’s a fact no matter the time of year. But when you know a shorter night of sleep is coming, you have an idea how the next day will go.

Dr. Michael Neeb, Regional Director of Sleep for Mercy Health, tells 13abc, "For the first day or two, there's usually a loss of sleep or some poor sleep, that can obviously make us feel tired or sleepy the next day, interfere with our cognitive ability to pay attention, concentrate and remember things, but won't really cause any significant health problems."

In fact, Dr. Neeb says the effects of Saturday night's time change shouldn't affect us for more than a couple of days.

"You're only talking about one hour of difference,” says Dr. Neeb. “It doesn't equate to if you were traveling halfway around the world, in terms of the normal jet lag that people talk about, where there's a serious readjustment that's necessary."

That’s good news. But a smaller window for sleep is still tough on us. Dr. Neeb says adjusting your sleep schedule is more work than it's worth, but you can do other things to feel better.

"If we're lucky enough to have a sunny day, get yourself outside and flood yourself with light. That promotes the adjustment to a new schedule and always creates better sleep at night."

As you're heading back to work Monday morning, seemingly an hour early, drowsy driving will be a real possibility. AAA reports drowsy driving led to more than 3,000 crashes in Ohio last year, killing 11 people. Plus, Monday morning will be extra tricky.

Mike Brown is the Learning and Development Specialist with AAA. He explains, "When the time changes, during the morning commute Monday, it's going to be in the darkness hours now. Children are going to be going to school in the dark now, for the next few weeks, until more daylight comes around."

Dr. Neeb also suggests against napping or sleeping in on Sunday. Some good news: he says with light later in the evening, especially on sunny days, moods become more positive as the spring season gets closer. So while Monday and Tuesday may be sleepy days for us, we have that to look forward to.

