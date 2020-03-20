DeWine announces loan program to assist Ohio small businesses

Help for small businesses in Ohio is here. On Thursday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved a request from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to allow small businesses and nonprofits to apply for low-interest, long-term loans.

The loans can be up to $2 million through the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“Timing is everything as we navigate this crisis,” DeWine said. “We have to move quickly to not only ensure that Ohioans are safe, but also that they have the necessary support in place to weather this difficult situation. I appreciate the quick response by federal officials to provide the state’s small businesses and nonprofits with access to this resource.”

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used by Ohio small business owners and nonprofits to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75 percent.

To keep payments affordable, the loans are long term, with up to 30 years for repayment. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based on each borrower’s ability to repay.

“Governor DeWine and I are aggressively working to ensure that the state’s economy remains strong and is well-positioned once this health crisis passes,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said. “I encourage business owners and nonprofits to apply for this assistance if needed, and to continue to reach out to let us know how we can help.”

Loan applications can be completed online, or applicants can obtain a paper application by calling 1-800-659-2955. For more information about the loan program, visit SBA.gov/Disaster.