DeWine defends early coronavirus projections, says social distancing needs to continue

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine defended the state's initial models showing much higher COVID-19 infections Thursday, saying the modelers did not expect Ohioans to follow social distancing requirements as well as they have.

When these models were put together, no one knew for sure, because it hadn't happened, what Ohioans would do with social distancing and staying home," Gov. DeWine said. "The modelers didn't think we'd do it as well as we did. We did a lot better."

In numbers provided by Health Director Dr. Amy Acton Wednesday, expectations for the worst of the outbreak were lowered from 9,800 new cases per day, to 1,600 per day. The peak was also moved from mid-May to mid-April.

Dr. Acton noted loud protesters outside of the capitol room she, the Governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were broadcasting from.

Along with addressing concerns about the changing numbers, Husted and DeWine tried to calm fears about difficult-to-obtain unemployment benefits.

Despite the sunnier projects and stresses on the state's social safety net, they continue to tout the stay at home orders and social distancing requirements as vital to the coronavirus mission.

"The projections we've seen in the past couple of days - if we continue to do what we've been doing, the good numbers will continue. If we let up, they will not," said DeWine.

Ohio coronavirus numbers increased from yesterday by 364 cases to 5,148. There were an additional 117 hospitalizations. 20 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 213.

