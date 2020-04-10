DeWine details expanded criteria for counting COVID-19 cases

Ohio will be expanding the definition of coronavirus cases in the state to match up with new guidance from the CDC, Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.

Previously, only cases that were confirmed in a lab were being counted. The state will now include those that showed symptoms of the disease and were in direct contact with confirmed cases.

To avoid confusion, the data for both the prior protocol and the new expanded definition will be shown on Ohio's COVID-19 website.

"While we will follow the guidance, we want to make sure we show data in a way that is very transparent and in a way that allows people to make apples to apples comparison," DeWine said.

For example, if a person were to have died in a nursing home with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and that person were to have COVID-19 symptoms, their death would be included in the new data, but not under the data for the old definition.

Yesterday, Ohio saw 364 new cases, and 19 new deaths.

Today the state's numbers rose by 588 cases to 5,836. Fourteen people died, bringing the total death numbers to 227.

But, under the expanded definition, there were an additional 42 new cases, and four additional deaths - bringing the totals to 5,878 total cases and 231 deaths.