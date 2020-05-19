DeWine expects students to be in schools by August

As businesses reopen across Ohio, public schools in the state won't be far behind.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said to expect Ohio's schools to be reopened for in-person instruction after summer break ends in August, according to a story from WOSU Public Media in Columbus.

School buildings in the state have been closed since March 11, with students and teachers ending the academic calendar with remote learning.

“They're all planning to go back in the fall. What I've asked them all to do is to kind of come up with their plans, their best practices," DeWine said to WOSU.

On Tuesday, one of Toledo's private high schools, Central Catholic, announced it will reopen for in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester as well.

"Central Catholic High School will reopen within the guidelines provided by the State of Ohio and in consultation with Bishop Thomas and the Diocese of Toledo," the statement said in part.

According to the report from WOSU, the Ohio Department of Education a draft plan to promote safety in the schools as the state still battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in that plan arerequired face masks for students and school personnel, hand sanitizing stations, no visitors, PPE for nurses and daily at-home temperature checks.

The plan also suggests alternative scheduling options for students, such as half days or in-person days alternating with at-home learning.