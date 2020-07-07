DeWine mandates masks in public for seven 'red' counties

People living in Ohio counties that enter the 'red' designation for the state's coronavirus public health advisory system will be required to wear masks in public, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

With increasing cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, it's the first step the governor has made toward mandating masks, after months of questioning from the press, and similar actions by governors throughout the country.

Currently, Ohio has seven counties that have triggered a Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert:



➡Butler

➡Cuyahoga

➡Franklin

➡Hamilton

➡Huron

➡Montgomery

➡Trumbull pic.twitter.com/ydMNfqbB5W — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 7, 2020

The counties currently in the red, meaning they meet four our five of the indicators set by the health advisory, include: Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties.

When asked about enforcement, DeWine said the violation would be a misdemeanor.

