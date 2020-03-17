DeWine order provides emergency childcare for health, essential service workers

Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced he would sign an order allowing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to provide emergency childcare for those working in healthcare, safety, or essential service fields.

The order provides the department with a temporary pandemic childcare license during the COVID-19 outbreak, and will allow similar temporary licenses to ensure communities have access to childcare.

New pandemic childcare centers will operate under reduced regulations focused on the health and safety of children. Those licenses can be obtained by existing child care centers or new ones created to fill a community need.

“It is important that professionals who are essential to protecting the public, are able to ensure their families are have safe places to go while they are at work,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Helping to address this need, allows our health and safety providers to focus on protecting and caring for all Ohioans.”

Anyone looking for additional information on those licenses should go to the Jobs and Family Services website.