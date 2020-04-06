DeWine orders Ohio National Guard to assist at Elkton Federal Prison

Photo: The National Guard
Updated: Mon 3:06 PM, Apr 06, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor announced that about two dozen National Guardsmen will be deployed to the Elkhard Federal Correctional Institution on the eastern edge of the state on Monday.

Medical staffing was at 50%.

To assist, 26 guardsmen will be sent, unarmed, to help medical staff at the prison deal with the problem, which has seen seven positive COVID-19 cases, and three deaths. About twenty inmates remain hospitalized with similar symptoms.

They will remain there for 7-10 days.


The governor also requested the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons to stop prisoner intake at this facility.

In state prisons, five inmates have tested positive at both Marion and Pickaway Correctional Institutions. A total of 27 inmates have tested positive throughout the state system.

 