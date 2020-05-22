DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff through sunset on Sunday.

The order, in accordance with instructions issued by the President, is to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags remain at half-staff throughout the state from sunrise until noon on Monday, in honor of Memorial Day.

Flags are currently being flown at half-staff to honor the life of Annie Glenn, who passed away earlier this week.