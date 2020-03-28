DeWine pleads for FDA approval of new technology to sterilize masks

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a non-profit laboratory in Ohio has developed machinery which can sterilize masks for hospital staff and first responders, and he's asking the FDA to approve the machines and process.

During his Saturday press conference, DeWine said Battelle Labs in Columbus has developed two machines, which can each sterlize 80,000 masks daily, or 160,000 total per day. He also said the machines could be manufactured and shared with other states.

Locally, Mercy Health recently unveiled a piece of equipment which uses UV rays to disinfect equipment that is suspected to have come in contact with COVID-19.

A shortage of surgical and N-95 masks was on a list of top-10 items DeWine and Ohio Health Department director Dr. Amy Acton held up during the press conference.

DeWine also spoke about the eight hospital regions set up in Ohio to deal cooperatively with the COVID-19 outbreak. He reiterated how it is imperative for each group to work collectively as one within itself as well as with other groups.

With a concern over housing patients at hospitals, DeWine asked leaders in the regions to be creative, including asking nursing homes to house non-infected patients in their facilities, freeing up beds and space for COVID-19 patients at the hospital facilitates.

Acton gave an update on the current numbers in Ohio: 1,406 confirmed cases with 25 deaths and 66 counties affected. She said nearly one-quarter of the cases are hospitalized, with nine percent in ICUs.

She also asked testing centers and labs to report aggregated numbers of tests and negative results, not just positive results, hoping these numbers will help them predict and clear up what to expect from the virus' outbreak in the state.

Acton also said hospitals and health care providers should not turn any patients away for their insurance coverage, or lack of coverage, saying these details will be worked out later. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the government has already spoken with different insurance providers and they've been receptive to allowing insured people to seek care outside of their approved networks.