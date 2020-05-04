DeWine to protesters: 'demonstrate against me', don't disrespect Dr. Acton, media

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine condemned those harassing journalists and members of health director Dr. Amy Acton's family Monday.

"Regarding demonstrations in Ohio: I respect the First Amendment. I am fair game. But, it is not fair game to be disrespectful or obnoxious to the news media," DeWine said. "To treat them with disrespect and to not practice social distancing with them, I find that very sad."

Gov. DeWine didn't mention specific incidents, but it would appear he was referencing interaction with the media over the weekend, and apparent interactions between protestors and members of Dr. Acton's family.

"In addition, I'm the elected official who ran for office. I'm the one who makes policy decisions. Members of my cabinet work hard, but I set the policy. When you don't like the policy, again - you can demonstrate against me - that's fair game," DeWine said. "But to bother the family of Dr. Acton, that's not fair game. It's not right. It's not necessary. The buck stops here. I'm the responsible person."

The warning came after DeWine opened his daily press conference by unveiling a 21-day trend chart for coronavirus tracking, showing a slight downward trend in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Spikes that included COVID-19 prison cases and nursing home deaths kept those graphs from showing consist declines, as the state of Ohio begins to reopen its economy after shutting down to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, the state eclipsed the 1,000 death and 20,000 case mark.

DeWine added that a restaurant reopen date will be announced this week, along with protocols for those businesses to follow when that sector restarts in the coming weeks.