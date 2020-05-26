Deadline extended for CIFT Ohio Signature Food contest

The Center for Innovative Food Technology has extended the deadline for its Ohio Signature Food contest until June 30.

Sponsored by the CIFT and the Ohio Farm Bureau, the contest showcases new and innovative products from around Ohio.

Contestants should fill out an application at the CIFT website.

Winners will receive: technical and business development assistance to help advance the winning product to the marketplace; assistance with production of samples to be used for consumer and buyer feedback; nutritional analysis; process authority assistance, if applicable; coordination with Ohio Department of Agriculture for label approval; assist with information for trademark, copyright, label design, packaging and ingredient sourcing, and free attendance to annual NOCK food safety training seminar.

Products do not need to be fully designed or ready for the marketplace.