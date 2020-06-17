Deadline for LISC funds for small businesses is Wednesday

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) continues its COVID-19 relief efforts with the launch of the Greater Toledo Small Business Stabilization Fund, which will make nearly $500K in grants available to local small businesses to help mitigate financial difficulties created by the ongoing pandemic.

Eligible small businesses with one or more employees can receive grants in the amount of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to assist with operating expenses incurred or paid after March 15.

Priority will continue to be given to small businesses in greatest need including those led by people of color, women and veterans, as well as those located in low- and moderate-income census tracts, LISC target areas and areas served by the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise.

Applications are now open online and must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Eligible small businesses will be entered into a lottery to determine grant awards. Applicants are not required to provide documentation until after selection and grant recipients will be notified within two weeks of application deadline.