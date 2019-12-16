13-year-old accidentally shoots 8-year-old relative in the head

An eight year-old in Perkins Township is dead after allegedly being shot accidentally by a family member.

Perkins Township police say it happened on Saturday on the 5-thousand block of Memphis avenue. The victim's grandmother drove the child toward the hospital, then flagged down officers who called for an ambulance. The 8-year-old did not survive.

Police believe the 13-year-old relative accidentally shot the boy. Investigators recovered the gun used in the shooting.

"All signs at this time point to being an accident. We were advised there were no guns in the home or stored in the home. So we are trying to determine where the weapon came from," said Assistant Chief Vincent Donald from the Perkins Township Division of Police

The teenage boy is charged with felonious assault.