Deep-fried fair favorites at Wood County Fairgrounds through May 31

Calzones, corn dogs and cheese on a stick: The sound of sizzling fryers is a familiar one at the Wood County Fairgrounds, though fair season is still up in the air for many counties and states.

This week, the Wood County Health Department allowed 5 vendors to set up shop at the fairgrounds in Bowling Green... and some of the midway's food truck favorites were more than happy to do so.

"We have a lot of ties to the fair," says Jean Korsnack. "My daughter showed, my niece showed, and we're a big fan of Cindy's Concessions and Frank's Fries."

The Zulch family, owners of the "Northcoast Deli and Mr. Melon 2" truck, helped organize the meet-up.

“It’s something good to have fun with," says Richard Zulch. "Everybody’s tired of cooking at home. My wife is tired of my cooking... your wife is probably tired of cooking for you!”

There's plenty of deep-fried goodness to be found among the food trucks -- in fact, the only staple some seemed to really be missing would be the Wood County 4-H milkshakes.

Brandon Perce just wrapped up two years playing Falcons football, and growing up right next to the Wisconsin State Fair, he's used to both the carnival atmosphere and the culinary temptation within.

"It's good to let loose... you've got to have a cheat day every once in a while," says Perce. "Being on the football team, you're always trying to watch the diet... but eating a calzone and getting all that grease, it's good stuff!"

Just in case you want to balance out all those fatty foods, there's even fruit in a bowl on the menu.

The food trucks will be out at the fairgrounds from 11am to 7pm every day through Sunday May 31st. Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves, and encourage customers to stand 6 feet apart from each other while lined up to order.