Deet's delivers dinner to local hospital workers

Restaurants are closing their dining rooms across Ohio to stick with the governor's orders.

However, one local restaurant is stepping outside its dining rooms to make sure medical personnel working during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak have something to eat.

Deet's BBQ parked its food truck outside Mercy St. Charles Hospital on Monday night to give free food to hospital workers.

The idea started after a catering order was canceled over the weekend, so the owners of Deet's decided to donate the food to nurses and other hospital workers.

The restaurant matched a $500 donation to offer more food, and soon other business stepped in to help. Now, Trevor Deeter, co-owner of Deet's, hopes to continue receiving donations so even more hospital workers can enjoy a free meal.

"It was like Santa Claus," Deeter said of Monday night. "lt was pretty cool. ... The nurses didn't know that it was going to be free, they just thought the other food truck was there to sell food to them for dinner, so it was really really awesome to see people to come out and get surprised that it was paid for by donations."

Deet's will be at ProMedica Toledo Hospital on Wednesday.

If you'd like to make a donation to help feed hospital workers, go to Deet's Facebook page or website for details.