Defense resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering a pivotal week.

His defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that’s widely expected to end in Trump’s acquittal.

The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Capitol Hill maneuvering will be complemented by high-stakes efforts on both sides of the aisle to claim political advantage from the proceedings as the presidential nominating season kicks off in Iowa on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.