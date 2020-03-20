Defiance Co. reports first case of coronavirus

Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) announced the first case of COVID-19 Friday.

DCGHD said they were working to identify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health, following protocols and guidance in place, to identify close contacts of this individual. These individuals will be instructed to self-quarantine and will be monitored for 14 days,” said Jamie Gerken Defiance County Health Commissioner. “Our focus right now is to support the care of this individual and protect the health of our residents.”

“The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise as we know there is community spread in Ohio. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our investigation is on-going. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill, identify close contacts and monitor for illness.”