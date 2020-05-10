Defiance College delivers special graduation ceremony

This year due to COVID-19 traditional graduation ceremonies are out the window.

Instead, colleges and universities are getting creative and finding ways to honor student's accomplishments.

At Defiance College, faculty delivered diplomas to some students this weekend.

The special moment included wearing the cap and gown, passing of the diploma and a photo op for family.

Congratulations to all of the graduates including those pictured in the slideshow:

-Steve Sondergaard, Professor of Criminal Justice, with Bryan Mestre of Defiance.

-Nathan Kline of Defiance.

-Madeleine McMaster of Defiance.

-Santana Villarreal of Defiance.

-Natalie Woodson of Springboro, Ohio.

-Mariah Huff of Galloway, Ohio.

-Lyndsey Donley of Lima, Ohio.

-Luke Miller of Grover Hill, Ohio.

-Sierra Wall of Bryan, Ohio with Dr. Christopher Cwynar, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies.

-Christopher Keys of Pontiac, Mich., with Dr. Steven Engel, Assistant Professor of English.